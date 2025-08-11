Rebus And Redwood Expand Real-Time Intelligence Capabilities Through Deeper Warehouse Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rebus partners with RedwoodConnectTM, unlocking speed, visibility and ROI for complex warehouse environments

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, today unveiled the latest innovation within its ongoing partnership with Rebus , the only warehouse analytics solution unifying labor, automation, and inventory data in real-time.

Enabled by a strong technology partnership, Rebus can now leverage RedwoodConnectTM, Redwood's proprietary modern 4PL integration platform, to enhance its ability to support complex warehouse and logistics operations. RedwoodConnect serves as the integration engine that enables Rebus to deliver cross-platform intelligence seamlessly and efficiently.

“This is a pivotal step forward for warehouse intelligence,” said Ryan Uhlenkamp, Chief Executive Officer, Rebus.“Combining the power of Rebus data insights with Redwood's modern integration platform creates an unmatched level of agility for customers navigating labor constraints, fulfillment pressures and increasing operational complexity.”

Rebus extracts and normalizes real-time data from the WMS, providing actionable insights into labor productivity and inventory accuracy. When paired with RedwoodConnect, Rebus seamlessly ingests and harmonizes real-time data across an enterprise's entire tech stack, uniting multiple WMS, TMS, ERP platforms, labor systems and other supply chain technologies. Whether a company brings its own legacy platforms or operates across a patchwork of WMS solutions, RedwoodConnect acts as the supercharger, bringing everything together into one unified, intelligent ecosystem.

“Many of our customers are burdened by disconnected, siloed systems that hinder agility and growth,” said Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer, Redwood.“With RedwoodConnect and Rebus, we empower shippers to move faster by integrating fragmented systems and unlocking end-to-end visibility, regardless of the platforms they use.”

A recent joint success story involves a $4 billion distributor managing dozens of distribution warehouses running more than 10 different WMS platforms. By integrating RedwoodConnect with Rebus, the distributor can eliminate disconnected metrics, providing true, near real-time warehouse visibility and reporting.

“This type of transformation is why we built RedwoodConnect, to solve the complex integration challenges holding supply chains back,” added Rempel.“We're not just connecting systems-we're enabling our customers to turn fragmented warehouse and transportation data into a competitive advantage. The results speak for themselves: faster decisions, greater efficiency and full visibility across even the most complex networks.”

Redwood and Rebus' partnership enhances the logistics partnership ecosystem and offers a competitive advantage in tight margin operations, like warehousing. This collaboration enables rapid market access through real-time data movement and connectivity within weeks, while minimizing time to value by addressing data gaps, visibility issues, and revenue optimization.

“Bringing Rebus to a broader audience through Redwood's modern 4PL framework is incredibly exciting,” concluded Uhlenkamp.“We're just getting started, and the synergy is real.”

To learn more about Redwood and Rebus partnership, check out the recent LinkedIn Live - From Data to Decisions: How Rebus & Redwood Deliver Real-Time Intelligence .

About Rebus

Rebus is a real-time SaaS platform built to give supply chain organizations unparalleled visibility and agility across their warehouse networks. By integrating data from multiple WMS, labor, and automation systems, Rebus eliminates manual reporting delays and delivers actionable insights that support rapid, informed decision-making. Developed by Longbow Advantage to solve real-world logistics challenges and eliminate manual reporting processes, Rebus helps warehouse teams boost efficiency, optimize performance, and reduce costs. For more information, visit

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company's diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology strategy, a modern 4PL. Redwood's 4PL strategy utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry's brightest minds. For more information, visit .

