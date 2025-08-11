Cloudastructure CEO James Mccormick Featured On“The Big Biz Show”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, CA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a recognized leader in AI surveillance and remote guarding solutions today announced that James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure participated in an interview with“The Big Biz Show,” an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated TV and radio show.

During the interview, Mr. McCormick discussed the latest advancements in Cloudastructure's product offerings, emphasizing the integration of AI as a powerful deterrent-delivering a 98% deterrence rate for a superior security solution. He also shared his vision for the Company's future and addressed the growing impact of state mandates driving the demand for enhanced security measures.

The interview aired on cable TV and streaming services, including Roku, as well as on radio via The Biz Talk Radio Network, Armed Forces Radio, and iHeart Media in 175 countries.

To access the full interview please click here .

About CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit .

