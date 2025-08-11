Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paramount Acquires UFC Rights For $7.7 Billion In A 7-Year Deal, Days After Skydance Merger: Report


2025-08-11 09:00:54
Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) on Monday reportedly acquired the U.S. rights of TKO Group Holdings Inc.'s (TKO) UFC for $7.7 billion in a seven-year deal.

This comes days after Paramount Global completed its merger with Skydance Media. The UFC deal is valued at roughly $1.1 billion per year, amounting to $7.7 billion over the seven years, according to a CNBC report.

