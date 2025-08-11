Google Pixel 9 Gets Rs 27,000 Price Cut Ahead Of Pixel 10 Launch

Great news for Pixel fans! Google's slashed the Pixel 9 price by a whopping Rs 27,000 before the Pixel 10 release. Get this flagship phone for just Rs 64,999 with awesome deals.

Before the Pixel 10 series launch on August 21, Google's dropped the Pixel 9 price in India. Originally Rs 79,999, it's now Rs 64,999. Save up to Rs 27,000 with bank offers, exchange deals, and EMIs. This Pixel 9 price drop is a steal!

The Google Pixel 9 is now listed at Rs 64,999 on Google's official e-store. Buyers can also get a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 7,000 instant cashback. This brings the total savings to Rs 27,000 off the launch price. No-cost EMI options and exchange deals sweeten the pot.

The Pixel 9 boasts a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,700 nits peak brightness. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking. Its sleek design is sure to impress.

Powered by the Tensor G4 processor, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Running on Android 15, it also features Google's Gemini AI capabilities for an enhanced user experience.

The Pixel 9 has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 48MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 10.5MP front camera. Combined with Google's excellent camera software, it captures stunning photos.

The device is powered by a 4,700mAh battery, ensuring quick power-ups via USB Type-C with 35W wired and wireless charging support. The long-lasting battery life is a major plus.

With the Pixel 10 series on the horizon, Google's price cut on the Pixel 9 makes it a tempting option for users seeking flagship performance at a lower cost. For those who don't need the latest model, this deal offers premium features, powerful hardware, and Google's signature camera quality at a significantly reduced price.