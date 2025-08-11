Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Peter Thiel-Backed Bullish Targets $4.82B Valuation After Upsizing US IPO

Peter Thiel-Backed Bullish Targets $4.82B Valuation After Upsizing US IPO


2025-08-11 09:00:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Peter Thiel-backed crypto exchange Bullish (BLSH) boosted the size of its U.S. initial public offering on Monday, targeting a valuation of up to $4.82 billion. 

The company now plans to raise as much as $990 million by selling 30 million shares at $32 to $33 each, up from its earlier plan to sell 20.3 million shares at $28 to $31 apiece.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: BMNR Soars On Ethereum's 4-Year High, As Bitcoin Approaches Record

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN11082025007385015968ID1109912061

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search