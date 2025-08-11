Influence By Design Launches 'Mastering AI Adaptability' - A Practical Path To Thriving In The AI-Powered Workplace
Influence by Design launches“Mastering AI Adaptability,” a self-paced course equipping professionals with practical, non-technical AI skills.AI is transforming work today, this course makes AI practical and relevant for careers and businesses-no tech background required.” - Paul McCrea, CEO
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Influence by Design, a Canadian-based professional training brand, today announced the launch of its new online program, Mastering AI Adaptability : For Individuals and Organizations, designed to equip professionals with the skills, mindset, and strategies needed to succeed in an AI-driven economy.
The self-paced, expert-led course helps participants understand how AI is transforming work across industries - even in non-technical roles - and how to harness those changes for personal and professional advantage. In as little as one week, learners can complete the program and earn a certificate recognizing their new future-ready skills.
“AI is no longer a distant trend - it's reshaping the way we work right now,” said Paul McCrea, Founder of Influence by Design.“This course was built to make AI approachable, actionable, and directly relevant to people's careers and businesses, without requiring a technical background.”
Mastering AI Adaptability includes five core modules covering:
1 AI Awareness - Understanding real-world applications in business Human Skills in an AI World - Strengthening the soft skills AI can't Roles for AI Collaboration - Leveraging human-AI for AI-Augmented Service - Staying relevant in evolving an AI-Ready Culture - Leading teams through digital transformation.
Participants gain insights from case studies of companies like IBM, McDonald's, LEGO, AT&T, and DBS Bank, and learn how to implement BPF 2.0, Influence by Design's proprietary framework for effective AI integration.
Course Highlights:
.Self-paced online learning - Complete in as little as one week.
.Certificate recognition - Showcase your future-ready skills.
.Non-technical, practical approach - Designed for professionals at all levels.
Availability
The course is available now at an introductory price of $299 (regularly $345). Enrollment is open worldwide.
For more information or to enroll, visit: Mastering AI Adaptability | Influence Pro Communications Inc.
Mastering AI Adaptability course now avaiiable
