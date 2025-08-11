SEALSQ Unveils Sealquantum Innovation Lab Progress, Expanding Into AI To Anticipate The Convergence With Quantum And Cybersecurity

With a total $30 Million investment capacity, SEALSQ shares

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a leading provider of Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today unveiled the progress of its SEALQuantum.com Lab, a next-generation research and development hub focused on the convergence of quantum computing, and cybersecurity now Expanding into artificial intelligence (AI).

With a total of $30 Million investment capacity, the Lab has already invested in quantum technology startups like ColibriTD and made the acquisition of semiconductor design service specialist IC'ALPS to develop tailor made advanced solutions for semiconductor manufacturing and post-quantum security. Now adding AI as a key component of the Lab's roadmap, SEALSQ is positioning itself at the forefront of the quantum revolution, addressing today's industry challenges while preparing for a future Quantum-AI convergence.

The Lab is dedicated to developing quantum technologies that enhance semiconductor design and cybersecurity, with a vision to integrate AI in the future to optimize quantum systems and algorithms. By investing in and collaborating with deep tech startups, SEALSQ is driving practical solutions for advanced chip manufacturing and quantum-resistant security, laying the groundwork for hybrid quantum-classical systems that could transform computational efficiency and data protection.

“Quantum, cybersecurity, and AI are converging fast, and is where that convergence becomes real,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO and founder of SEALSQ.“By combining our semiconductor and PQC expertise with partners like quantum specialist ColibriTD and semiconductor specialist Xdigit, we demonstrate how quantum technology can dramatically improve the efficiency of semiconductor design. Together, we are tackling critical semiconductor simulation challenges that span performance, efficiency, and resilience in next-generation technologies. Our investment strategy is not just about funding innovation, but about accelerating the deployment of secure, intelligent systems that will define the future of digital infrastructure. With our customers and partners, we are building a quantum-safe future."

Quantum technologies for semiconductor design and optimization

An illustration following SEALSQ's investment in ColibriTD is the joint development project, announced in June 2025, to address enhanced semiconductor modeling & simulation and IR Drop challenges in chip manufacturing at sub-7nm nodes. IR Drop - voltage loss due to resistance in power distribution - poses a significant hurdle in producing reliable, high-performance chips for applications like AI servers and smartphones. The collaboration leverages quantum-powered mathematical modeling to simulate and optimize power distribution, delivering faster and more precise results than classical methods. This quantum-enabled approach improves wafer yields, reduces manufacturing defects, and enhances the efficiency and sustainability of advanced semiconductors, addressing critical industry needs. (Further details are provided in this Podcast: )

Post-quantum cybersecurity for edge devices, AI and infrastructure

AI models today, particularly large ones like foundation models, require massive computational power and are vulnerable to cyber threats. SEALQuantum is developing quantum-resistant cryptographic technologies that could protect AI models, training data, and inference processes from current and future attacks including those from quantum computers by embedding post-quantum cryptography into secure chips.

Preparing for the quantum-AI convergence of tomorrow.

