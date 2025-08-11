Shareholders Who Lost Money On Their Rxsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Investment Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately As The Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is September 22Nd
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST ) ("RxSight" or the "Company").
RxSight, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Summary
-
Defendant: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST )
Class Period: Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired RxSight securities within the relevant period of November 7, 2024 through July 8, 2025, inclusive, may be eligible.
Allegations: Securities fraud and/or other unlawful business practices by RxSight and certain officers or directors.
Key Event:
-
On July 8, 2025 , RxSight reported preliminary Q2 2025 results , disclosing:
-
Significant declines in sales of its Light Delivery Device (LDD)
Lower usage of light adjustable intraocular lenses
Overall revenue shortfall
Full year 2025 guidance cut by approximately $42.5 million
Contact:
-
Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774
Email: [email protected]
Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
