Shareholders Who Lost Money On Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately As Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is September 22Nd
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL ) ("Replimune" or the "Company")
Class Action Details:
-
Case Filed: A class action lawsuit has been filed against Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL ) alleging possible securities fraud or other unlawful business practices by the company and certain officers/directors.
Jurisdiction : United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts
Class Period : November 22, 2024 – July 21, 2025
-
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who bought Replimune shares during the relevant period have until September 22, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint them as Lead Plaintiff.
Trigger Event: On July 22, 2025 , the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) rejecting Replimune's Biologics License Application (BLA) for RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) combined with nivolumab to treat advanced melanoma.
-
The FDA found that the IGNYTE trial did not provide adequate or well-controlled clinical evidence of effectiveness.
The trial's results were deemed uninterpretable due to patient heterogeneity , and the confirmatory study design needs revisions.
No safety concerns were raised.
Contact:
-
Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774
Email: [email protected]
Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
