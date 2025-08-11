Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trends Shaping The $1.5 Billion PET Shrink Films Market 2025-2030 By Film Type, Thickness, Application, End Use Industry, Distribution Channel And Region


2025-08-11 08:16:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The PET Shrink Films Market is poised for robust growth driven by advancements in packaging innovation and sustainability. Opportunities arise from increased demand for clarity, strength, and eco-friendly solutions, coupled with the rise of digital printing, circular economy initiatives, and region-specific strategies addressing evolving consumer and regulatory requirements.

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PET Shrink Films Market by Film Type (Biaxial Orientation, Monoaxial Orientation), Application (Bundling, Labeling, Wrapping), End Use Industry, Thickness, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The PET Shrink Films Market has exhibited remarkable growth, advancing from USD 1.42 billion in 2024 to USD 1.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.46%, reaching USD 1.95 billion by 2030.

This market research report offers a profound exploration of the dynamics shaping PET shrink films, indispensable components in modern packaging. These films address the evolving demands for increased protection, aesthetic appeal, and sustainability in the packaging sector. By providing insights into material science, processing technologies, and application methodologies, the report empowers stakeholders with strategic insights essential for adopting and innovating in shrink film applications.

Technological Advancements and Circular Economy Pressures

Recent advancements in the PET shrink film market are driven by technological innovation and environmental priorities. Manufacturers integrate high-speed production lines and novel surface treatments to enhance adhesion and print fidelity, aligning with consumer demands for functionality and aesthetics. New trends in digital printing and smart packaging enhance consumer engagement by enabling dynamic graphics and anti-counterfeit measures, thus strengthening brand differentiation and supply chain traceability.

Impact of US Tariffs on PET Shrink Films

The imposition of US tariffs on PET shrink films in 2025 presents significant cost considerations for industry stakeholders. Importers, converters, and brand owners face strategic recalibrations due to these levies aimed at protecting domestic industries. In response, manufacturers are diversifying procurement strategies and optimizing logistics to mitigate financial impacts. This environment encourages enhanced onshore capacity and resilience in supply chains, positioning companies to manage cost perturbations effectively.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • Technological innovations, such as digital printing, offer opportunities for improved consumer engagement and brand differentiation.
  • US tariffs on PET shrink films necessitate strategic adjustments in procurement and logistics, emphasizing supplier diversification.
  • Advancements in high-recycle-content film production present avenues for sustainability and compliance with stringent regulations.
  • Regional insights reveal varying demand patterns, with growth driven by factors such as retail infrastructure in the Americas, regulatory frameworks in Europe, and affordability in Asia-Pacific.

Regional Insights into Growth and Demand

Across the Americas, the market is driven by consumer expectations for clarity and sustainability, leading to increased investments in recycled PET blends. In Europe, regulatory mandates emphasize closed-loop recovery initiatives, while demand in the Middle East and Africa is tied to retail and food service growth. The Asia-Pacific region presents a diverse landscape, with developed economies prioritizing premium packaging, and emerging markets focusing on affordability and scale.

Corporate Strategies and Innovation

Leading companies in the PET shrink film sector are adopting strategies that combine technological innovation with strategic alliances. From chemically recyclable PET grades to advanced orientation expertise, these approaches position companies to meet both regulatory demands and market expectations. Mid-tier players are focusing on rapid prototyping and digital print offerings, catering to market niches seeking limited-edition campaigns and regional promotions.

Actionable Recommendations

To strengthen market positioning, companies should diversify raw material sources and alliance partnerships to mitigate geopolitical risks. Investments in advanced orientation and coextrusion capabilities will enhance film performance and scalability. Collaborations with recycling providers will expedite transitions to high-recycle-content resin systems. By embedding sustainability metrics in development cycles, companies will enhance their appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. Furthermore, enhancing digital printing portfolios will support brand differentiation through personalized packaging solutions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 184
Forecast Period 2025-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.95 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
 5.1. Increasing adoption of recycled polyethylene terephthalate in shrink films for sustainable packaging solutions
5.2. Development of mono material PET shrink films to improve recyclability and simplify sorting processes
5.3. Integration of advanced digital printing on PET shrink films for personalized and brand differentiated packaging
5.4. Rising demand for high barrier PET shrink films with oxygen and moisture resistance for fresh produce markets
5.5. Expansion of lightweight PET shrink film formulations to reduce material consumption and shipping costs
5.6. Emergence of bio based PET shrink films incorporating plant derived monomers to lower carbon footprint
5.7. Adoption of antimicrobial PET shrink films infused with silver ions for enhanced shelf life in healthcare packaging
5.8. Integration of IoT enabled sensors on PET shrink film labels for real time supply chain monitoring and quality control
6. Market Insights
 6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. PET Shrink Films Market, by Film Type
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Biaxial Orientation
8.2.1. Chemical Biaxial Orientation
8.2.2. Mechanical Biaxial Orientation
8.3. Monoaxial Orientation
8.3.1. Machine Direction Orientation
8.3.2. Transverse Direction Orientation
9. PET Shrink Films Market, by Application
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Bundling
9.2.1. Collation
9.2.2. Unit Load
9.3. Labeling
9.3.1. Pressure Sensitive
9.3.2. Shrink Sleeve
9.4. Wrapping
9.4.1. Flow Wrapping
9.4.2. Stretch Wrapping
10. PET Shrink Films Market, by End Use Industry
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Beverages
10.2.1. Carbonated Drinks
10.2.2. Dairy Products
10.3. Food
10.3.1. Bakery
10.3.2. Meat And Poultry
10.3.3. Ready To Eat Meals
10.4. Personal Care
10.4.1. Cosmetics
10.4.2. Toiletries
10.5. Pharmaceuticals
10.5.1. Medical Devices
10.5.2. Vials And Ampoules
11. PET Shrink Films Market, by Thickness
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. 51-100 Microns
11.2.1. 51-75 Microns
11.2.2. 76-100 Microns
11.3. Above 100 Microns
11.3.1. 101-150 Microns
11.3.2. Above 150 Microns
11.4. Up To 50 Microns
11.4.1. 26-50 Microns
11.4.2. Up To 25 Microns
12. PET Shrink Films Market, by Distribution Channel
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Direct
12.2.1. Brand Owner
12.2.2. Original Equipment Manufacturer
12.3. Distributor
12.3.1. Industrial Distributor
12.3.2. Wholesale Distributor
13. Americas PET Shrink Films Market
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa PET Shrink Films Market
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific PET Shrink Films Market
 15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
 16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Jindal Poly Films Limited
16.3.2. Cosmo Films Limited
16.3.3. SKC Co. Ltd.
16.3.4. Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc.
16.3.5. Toray Industries, Inc.
16.3.6. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
16.3.7. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
16.3.8. Amcor plc
16.3.9. Berry Global Group, Inc.
16.3.10. Uflex Limited

