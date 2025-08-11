Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launched In India: Here's Why Gamers Should Buy It

The Oppo K13 Turbo series, designed for gamers, has launched in India with advanced cooling features, vibrant LED notifications and powerful processors. These phones boast impressive specs like a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and massive 7,000mAh battery.

The Oppo K13 Turbo series was introduced in India. This new range, which includes features like a cooling fan, a vapour chamber system, and LED illumination for notifications, is geared towards gamers. The K13 Turbo is the newest model in the K13 series to hit the Indian market this year, and it's the first time the Turbo variants have been available there.

They come with an IPX grade for water resistance, are powered by MediaTek Dimensity and Snapdragon chipsets, and come with the brand's ColorOS version.

A 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is included with both Oppo K13 Turbo phones. The MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor powers the K13 Turbo, while the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC powers the K13 Turbo Pro. Both variants come with 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. Oppo guarantees two OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the ColorOS version, which is based on Android 15.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series: Camera and Cooling Fan

The company is targeting gamers who put additional strain on their phones by providing a cooling fan integrated into the devices, air ducts, and a vapour cooling chamber. For this reason, the K13 Turbo variants have the same imaging focus, with a 50MP main and a 2MP secondary sensor available on the rear of the phones.

A sizable 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W charging with the included charger is another feature of the K13 Turbo versions. Additionally, the brand assigns IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 classifications for varying degrees of water resistance.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series: Price & Availability

The base 8GB + 128GB Oppo K13 Turbo variant costs Rs 27,999 in India, while the premium 256GB model costs Rs 29,999. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions of the K13 Turbo Pro are priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. Sales of the Oppo K13 Turbo in India begin on August 1.