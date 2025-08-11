This Stock Had Closed 10% Higher On Friday, And Company Just Announced An Interim CEO Do You Own The Shares?

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) on Monday announced the appointment of James McGourlay as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

McGourlay has been with Open Text for more than 25 years and has held senior positions across different business segments, the company said. The firm added that it has formed a CEO Search Committee to identify the company's next CEO. The committee will be composed of independent directors David Fraser, Bob Hau, Goldy Hyder, and Kristen Ludgate.

