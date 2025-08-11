Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
This Stock Had Closed 10% Higher On Friday, And Company Just Announced An Interim CEO Do You Own The Shares?

This Stock Had Closed 10% Higher On Friday, And Company Just Announced An Interim CEO Do You Own The Shares?


2025-08-11 08:14:17
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) on Monday announced the appointment of James McGourlay as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

McGourlay has been with Open Text for more than 25 years and has held senior positions across different business segments, the company said. The firm added that it has formed a CEO Search Committee to identify the company's next CEO. The committee will be composed of independent directors David Fraser, Bob Hau, Goldy Hyder, and Kristen Ludgate. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN11082025007385015968ID1109911839

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search