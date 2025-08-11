This Stock Had Closed 10% Higher On Friday, And Company Just Announced An Interim CEO Do You Own The Shares?
Open Text Corporation (OTEX) on Monday announced the appointment of James McGourlay as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
McGourlay has been with Open Text for more than 25 years and has held senior positions across different business segments, the company said. The firm added that it has formed a CEO Search Committee to identify the company's next CEO. The committee will be composed of independent directors David Fraser, Bob Hau, Goldy Hyder, and Kristen Ludgate.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment