Why Is Fusion Fuel Stock Rising Pre-Market?
Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to team up with a private energy firm in South Africa to develop a specialized fuel project for an industrial site in the region.
Under the agreement, Fusion Fuel will own a 51% majority stake in the joint venture and will also invest €480,000 over four months.
Exchange Rate: 1EUR=1.16USD
