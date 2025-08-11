Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Why Is Fusion Fuel Stock Rising Pre-Market?

Why Is Fusion Fuel Stock Rising Pre-Market?


2025-08-11 08:14:15
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to team up with a private energy firm in South Africa to develop a specialized fuel project for an industrial site in the region. 

Under the agreement, Fusion Fuel will own a 51% majority stake in the joint venture and will also invest €480,000 over four months.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.

Exchange Rate: 1EUR=1.16USD

MENAFN11082025007385015968ID1109911836

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search