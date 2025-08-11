Omni Fiber Expands Fiber Internet Service Into Pennsylvania, Michigan And Additional Ohio Markets
MASON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Fiber, a leading provider of high-speed fiber optic Internet services in the Midwest, today announced the expansion of its state-of-the-art fiber network to multiple new markets across Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania. As part of this expansion, Omni Fiber is investing over $465 million to establish a state-of-the-art, multi-gigabit fiber Internet network for homes and businesses in these and other growing communities.
This strategic expansion underscores the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled Internet speeds and reliable service to more communities, bridging the digital divide and empowering users with the connectivity they need for the future.
In Ohio, the new Omni Fiber markets are in Columbiana, Lake, Lucas, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne Counties, and include Kent, Leetonia, Louisville, Massillon, Masury, North Canton, Painesville, Reminderville, Stow, Strasburg, Tallmadge, and Toledo with further fiber expansions in Niles and Wooster.
In Pennsylvania, Omni Fiber offers service in Ellwood City, Hermitage, Sharon, Sharpsville and Uniontown and will be expanding into additional markets in Butler, Fayette, Lawrence, Mercer, and Westmoreland Counties, including Connellsville, East Uniontown, Farrell, Greensburg, Irwin, Jeanette, New Castle, South Connellsville, South Uniontown, and Zelienople.
In Michigan, the new Omni Fiber markets are in Bay, Genesee, Midland, Monroe, and Saginaw Counties and include Bay City, Grand Blanc, Grand Blanc Township, Lambertville, Midland, Monroe, Saginaw, Saginaw Township, and Temperance.
Construction has already begun in many of these markets and service installations are underway this summer and will continue over the months to come.
"As the demand for high-speed Internet continues to grow, we are dedicated to expanding our network to meet the needs of today's digital world," said Darrick Zucco, CEO of Omni Fiber. "Our fiber technology not only delivers incredibly fast and reliable Internet but also supports the bandwidth requirements of multiple devices, smart homes, as well as remote work and online learning."
This advanced infrastructure will provide Internet speeds of up to 10 Gbps to residential and business customers, ensuring blazing-fast downloads and uploads, seamless streaming, and a superior online experience. It will also create dozens of new jobs at Omni Fiber and for local contractors.
Residents and businesses in the newly expanded markets can learn more about service plans, reserve a spot, and be notified once service becomes available in their area by placing a no-obligation preorder at or by calling 1-844-844-OMNI (6664).
About Omni Fiber
Founded in 2022, Omni Fiber is backed by Oak Hill Capital, one of the largest investment firms in the telecommunications industry. Based in Ohio, Omni Fiber is led by a leadership team with 100+ years of combined industry experience and provides 100% fiber-optic broadband Internet, TV, and Phone services to residential and business customers in the United States. Omni Fiber offers symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps, no hidden fees, no data caps, Premium Wi-Fi included, local customer service, and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit .
