Paradox's New Immersive Job Preview Named 2025 Top HR Product Of The Year By HR Executive

New product brings high volume, high turnover roles to life at scale with AI video generation and immersive conversations, reducing quick quits

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox , the conversational AI platform helping global employers like Chipotle, 7-Eleven, Nestlé, and more automate recruiting and hiring work, today announced that its innovative Immersive Job Preview has been recognized as a Top HR Product of 2025 by HR Executive. The company will be honored on Sept. 15, 2025, during the inaugural HR Icons Awards Evening at HR Tech 2025, being held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Paradox's fourth win in six years, this prestigious award highlights the company's commitment to transforming the hiring experience through conversational and video AI.

Approximately 22% of new hires in the labor market turnover within the first 30 days, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics – and that's low compared to high volume roles in industries like quick-service restaurants, retail and commercial services. The biggest factors for short-term turnover are poor job fit and misaligned expectations. Paradox built Immersive Job Previews to help reduce this costly 30-day turnover, giving candidates clear information – and realistic job expectations – via conversational and video AI before they apply.

"Job descriptions have never been able to really bring a job to life – and the influx of quick apply has created challenges in applicant quality for many frontline roles," said Paradox CEO Adam Godson. "We wanted to push the boundaries of how candidates could truly immerse themselves in a job – and generate ROI for our clients to produce realistic content faster across more jobs to drive intentional applicants."

Paradox's Immersive Job Preview includes key features that make job previews more cost-effective to produce and give candidates unique ways to understand and engage with the job:



AI Video Studio: Makes job video previews scalable (and less costly) using AI to produce and edit scripts, storyboards, and video, ready to use in the candidate experience within minutes vs. months.

Conversational job preview: Uses science-backed frameworks to align the job requirements and expectations with key screening questions, delivered by Paradox's AI Assistant ahead of the application process in a conversational experience via career site chat or mobile SMS. Immersive Q&A: Gives candidates the option to move beyond text and chat Q&A and into video, where they can interact with AI to have more engaging conversations about day-in-the-life expectations.

By leveraging advanced AI video generation and interactive conversational capabilities, Paradox's Immersive Job Preview will help companies bring more of their frontline – or wrongly perceived jobs – to life without more resources, improving transparency in the candidate experience and increasing more aligned applicants to the role. Paradox will be showcasing this new product at their booth at the HR Technology event in Las Vegas, Sept 16-18.

The annual Top HR Products competition, organized by HR Executive and HR Tech, is designed to showcase a range of notable solutions introduced over the last year. Reviewed by a panel of esteemed judges, each product submission is evaluated based on its level of innovation, value added to the HR function, overall user experience, ability to deliver on its promises and effective integration, customization and analytics capabilities.

About Paradox

Launched in 2016, Paradox built the first conversational recruiting platform – driven by its AI assistant Olivia – to help recruiting and hiring teams spend more time with people and less time with software. Serving global clients with hiring needs across frontline high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox's AI assistant does the work talent teams don't have time for - streamlining tasks like screening for minimum qualifications, instantly scheduling interviews, answering common candidate questions, and more through simple, frictionless mobile-, chat-, and SMS-driven experiences. The company has been ranked one of the fastest growing companies in HR Tech by the Deloitte Fast 500, and has made the Inc. 5000 list four consecutive years. To learn more about Paradox's product, visit . To explore open opportunities on its team, visit href="" target="_blank" parado .

About HR Executive

Established in 1987, HR Executive is the premier global media company covering strategic issues in HR. Part of the Arc network, HR Executive provides more than 220,000 subscribers with news, content and analysis of global HR trends. HR Executive is where HR professionals go when they need to know, providing in-depth coverage on all facets of human resource management, including recruiting, talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, learning and development, employment law, talent management, the latest technologies and more. Visit hrexecutive .

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry's preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work. HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive, a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit to learn more.

SOURCE Paradox

