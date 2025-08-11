Sales Forecasting Is Broken - Marketsandmarkets Launches AI Sales Analytics Hub To Help Teams Predict, Prioritize, And Perform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets, a global leader in B2B market intelligence, today announced the launch of itspowered by the SalesPlay framework. This advanced platform addresses critical gaps in traditional forecasting through, and, enabling sales leaders to forecast with unprecedented accuracy and drive consistent performance.

From Gut Feel to Precision Forecasting

Despite significant investments in CRM and automation, 79% of sales teams still miss quarterly targets, with pipeline prediction accuracy hovering at just 47%. Legacy tools fail to keep pace with the complexity of modern B2B sales, leaving organizations dependent on outdated, manual forecasting methods.

The AI Sales Analytics Hub transforms forecasting into a strategic advantage by combining advanced AI sales strategy capabilities with real-time data intelligence. By analyzing historical performance, market signals, and buyer behavior patterns, the platform delivers forecast accuracy of up to 94%-nearly double the industry average. Sales leaders can proactively identify at-risk deals and optimize resource allocation weeks in advance.

Integrated AI Capabilities Driving Team Performance

The platform's AI sales management capabilities enable personalized coaching, skill-gap identification, and rapid onboarding through AI sales team optimization . Early adopters report up to 34% improvement in individual performance and 28% faster onboarding timelines.

Its account intelligence platforms provide deep prospect insights, mapping decision-making processes, identifying key stakeholders, and integrating seamlessly with lead enrichment software . This intelligence accelerates deal velocity by delivering the context sales teams need to engage with precision.

Proven Impact Across Industries

A Fortune 500 technology leader achieved a 42% improvement in forecast accuracy within one quarter of deployment. A mid-market financial services firm shortened its sales cycle by 23% by leveraging the platform's unified AI Sales capabilities.

Positioning for Revenue Intelligence Leadership

Industry analysts project that companies deploying integrated AI Sales Analytics solutions will outperform peers by 35% in revenue growth over the next three years. With continuous learning algorithms refining forecasts and adapting team strategies, the SalesPlay-powered hub positions B2B organizations for sustainable growth and lasting competitive advantage.



About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space.