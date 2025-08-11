JDE Peet's Share Buyback Periodic Update August 11, 2025
Amsterdam, August 11, 2025
JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world's leading pure-play coffee company, today announced that it has repurchased 167,402 shares in the period from August 4, 2025 up to and including August 8, 2025.
The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 25.77 per share for a total consideration of EUR 4.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the EUR 250 million share buyback programme announced on March 3, 2025 .
The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 4,999,196 ordinary shares for a total consideration of EUR 101 million. More details on the progress of the buyback programme are available here .
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(3) of the EU Regulation 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programmes.
# # #
About JDE Peet's
JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee company, serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee per second in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of strong iconic brands including Peet's, L'OR, Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Kenco, Pilao, OldTown, Super and Moccona. In 2024, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at .
