XWELL, Inc. Regains Nasdaq Compliance

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL), a leading provider of wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced that it has received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that the company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Accordingly, XWELL's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

This compliance milestone reflects XWELL's ongoing progress as it expands access to wellness experiences through strategic initiatives and new partnerships. In recent months, XWELL unveiled a redesigned website offering streamlined access to all health, wellness, and beauty services, celebrated the grand opening of its first standalone wellness center in Florida, and was recognized as one of Yelp's Most Loved Airport Brands. Additionally, XWELL was named the official wellness spa partner of the Orlando Magic, further expanding the brand's visibility and community impact.

“This is an exciting time for XWELL as we bring wellness to life in new and meaningful ways,” said Ezra Ernst, CEO of XWELL.“From reimagining our digital experience to opening our first location beyond the airport, we're focused on delivering convenient, high-quality self-care wherever our customers need it.”

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a global wellness holding company that operates a portfolio of brands dedicated to health, beauty, and self-care, including Xpres Spa®, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck®, and HyperPointeTM. With locations in airports and metropolitan areas across the country, XWELL is redefining the modern wellness experience through innovation, personalization, and accessibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XWELL as of the date of this press release, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

CONTACT: Valentina Marmolejo (...)