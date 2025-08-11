Xtreme Asset Management Announces It Is Expanding Its Global Investment Reach In 2025 With Enhanced Institutional Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme Asset Management Limited , a licensed and regulated Hong Kong asset management firm, today announced a major 2025 strategic initiative to strengthen its global investment capabilities and expand access to high-growth sectors for institutional and private clients worldwide.









Operating under the oversight of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong, Xtreme Asset Management specializes in dealing and advising on securities, corporate finance, and global asset management services.

Strategic Growth for 2025

“At Xtreme, our mission is to deliver world-class investment solutions that connect our clients to tomorrow's opportunities today,” said Gideon Cohen, Director of Institutional Trading at Xtreme Asset Management Limited .“Our 2025 strategy builds on strong partnerships with leading global banks to offer institutional-grade execution, custody, and capital markets access for sophisticated investors.”

The firm plans to expand its multi-asset platform with a focus on:



Advanced Mobility Technologies (eVTOL, Aerospace, Urban Air Mobility)

Sustainable Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Projects

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Financial Solutions Global Private Placements and Pre-IPO Opportunities

This initiative reflects Xtreme's core expertise in emerging markets, next-generation technologies, and strategic capital allocation designed to generate long-term value for ultra-high-net-worth clients, family offices, and institutional investors.

Regulatory and Institutional Integrity

Xtreme Asset Management Limited operates under stringent financial governance frameworks, holding an official SFC license in Hong Kong. This ensures transparent, compliant, and highly secure investment transactions, with multi-jurisdictional custodial support and T+2 settlement efficiency.

About Xtreme Asset Management Limited

Founded in 2019, Xtreme Asset Management Limited is a global investment firm headquartered in Hong Kong, providing institutional trading, wealth management, and advisory services. The company specializes in cross-border investments, giving clients exclusive access to high-growth global markets through partnerships with leading financial institutions.

Xtreme Asset Management Limited is:



Licensed and regulated by: The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC): License No. BOB901 Company Incorporation No. 69984891

For media inquiries:

Gideon Cohen

Director of Institutional Trading

...

+852 3002 3445



Disclaimer: This content is provided by Xtreme Asset Management Limited. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information shared in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct thorough research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at