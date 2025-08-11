403
Bitcoin Climbs Beyond USD122,000, Nears Historic Peak
(MENAFN) Bitcoin extended its upward momentum early Monday, climbing beyond $122,000 and approaching its all-time high.
At 0655 GMT, the leading cryptocurrency was priced at $122,321, slightly easing to approximately $121,390 by 0925 GMT, marking a 2.6% gain compared to the previous day.
Data from Coinmarketcap reveals that the total global cryptocurrency market capitalization, including Bitcoin, increased by roughly 2.2% over the past 24 hours, reaching $4.04 trillion.
Bitcoin’s market cap alone rose 2.55% in the same period, hitting $2.41 trillion, supported by a robust daily trading volume of $77.6 billion — a surge exceeding 26.5%.
Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin’s price has surged nearly 30%.
Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, also advanced, climbing about 1.3% to trade at $4,273.
