David Energy Taps Vertexone To Transform Customer Experience And Enable Clean Grid Goals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its launch in 2019, the New York City-based REP has focused its efforts on decarbonization, namely, transforming the way people interact with electricity by helping to bring the power of a completely clean energy grid to fruition, one home and business at a time.

"We're not just supplying clean energy, we're working to fundamentally change how people engage with it, and VertexOne gives us the tools to do that at scale."

Post thi

The migration to VertexOne's industry leading platforms, David Energy Chief Operating Officer, Brett Lotito said, helps the company do just that.

"We're not just supplying clean energy, we're working to fundamentally change how people engage with it, and VertexOne gives us the tools to do that at scale," Lotito said. "With VertexOne, we have the stability, flexibility, and end-to-end functionality we need to innovate, grow, and continuously introduce new products to our customers while maintaining the high level of responsiveness our mission demands."

Lotito added the implementation that enables David Energy to automate the customer lifecycle, simplify complex billing for large commercial accounts, and enhance both operational complexity and customer service as it looks to expand its services in competitive, deregulated markets.

"Our platforms are designed for forward-thinking energy suppliers like David Energy who are leading the charge in clean energy," VertexOne Senior Vice President of Sales Strategy, Ananda Goswami , said. "We're excited to support their mission by giving them the agility and reliability needed to scale and deliver customer-centric innovation while advancing the transition to a cleaner energy future."

For more on VertexOne's EDI CIS/Billing System for Retail Energy, visit: vertexone/products/vxretail

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. We empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit vertexone .

David Energy

David Energy is a technology-driven retail energy provider (REP) with the mission of running the grid on clean energy 24/7/365. By building a network of connected devices that respond to the fluctuations of clean energy generation in real-time, it is decarbonizing the largest contributor to climate change – the energy sector. It currently serves the electricity needs of residents in Texas as well as multi-unit business owners in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Texas. Since its launch in 2019, David Energy has raised $50M from venture capital and strategic investors. For more information, visit davidenergy.

MEDIA

Lynn Steinberg

VertexOne

[email protected]

SOURCE VertexOne