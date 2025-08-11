Codapet Launches Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services In Valdosta, GA

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

- Dr. Matthew RandolphVALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet has officially launched in Valdosta, GA . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Matthew Randolph will serve Valdosta and the surrounding areas.“It is my wish that every family in Valdosta become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift.”Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“Working at an emergency animal hospital in Valdosta, Georgia, I saw a need in our community for in-home euthanasia (IHE) services. Therefore, I have decided to provide these services by partnering with CodaPet, a renowned provider of high-quality IHE," says Dr. Matthew Randolph. Dr. Randolph brings over two decades of veterinary experience and a deep-rooted compassion for animals and their families to every home he visits. A Georgia native, Dr. Randolph earned both his undergraduate degree and Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Georgia, later completing a PhD at Emory University. His lifelong love for animals, nurtured during his upbringing in rural middle Georgia, laid the foundation for a career focused on providing comfort, care, and connection.“As a veterinarian, I've discovered that I can have a profound impact on both pets' and people's lives when I am able to provide a compassionate and peaceful end-of-life experience,” says Dr. Randolph. That belief is personal; his own family recently said goodbye to their beloved Maine Coon brothers, Rambo and Timmy, who spent more than two decades bringing joy to their home.Now living with his wife and two energetic sons, Dr. Randolph looks forward to welcoming a new furry family member-his parents' Pomeranian, Foxy. His personal and professional experiences continue to fuel his dedication to helping families navigate one of life's most difficult moments with grace, understanding, and peace.Dr. Randolph serves Valdosta, Lake Park, Quitman, Thomasville, Moultrie, Adel, Tifton, Douglas, Pearson, Nashville, Homerville, Statenville, Fargo, and surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Valdosta. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit .

Bethany Hsia

CodaPet

+1 833-263-2738

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Codapet: A Peaceful Passing At Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.