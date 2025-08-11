Enhancing Internal Communications Through Multi-Channel Storytelling Innovative Strategies Using Podcasts, Video, And Social Media To Engage And Inspire Staff (ONLINE EVENT: September 24-25, 2025)
Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enhancing Internal Communications Through Multi-Channel Storytelling" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The virtual conference is designed for professionals seeking to elevate their internal messaging through impactful, multi-platform storytelling. This virtual event explores the latest strategies in using podcasts, video, social media, and other channels to engage and inspire employees.
Gain insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and enhance your skills to drive impactful communication within your organization, including:
- Develop inclusive storytelling strategies that resonate across all employee touchpoints - including remote, hybrid, and offline teams - to unify internal communications Leverage digital tools and multimedia storytelling to spark connection and engagement among geographically dispersed and cross-functional teams Create impactful messages that grab attention Measure communication impact using data and refine strategies Tackle common communication hurdles like language barriers Foster transparency and open dialogue in company culture Compare strategies with industry standards
Benefits Of Attending the Enhancing Internal Communications Through Multi-Channel Storytelling
- Gain exclusive access to practical presentations showcasing real-world examples and proven strategies from communication professionals Engage in interactive virtual sessions Certificate of attendance for CEUs Benefit from extensive instruction on AI-powered communication Explore how AI can elevate your internal storytelling - get your questions answered by industry leaders
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders, and consultants involved in:
- Internal Communications Corporate Communications Employee Communications Public Relations Digital Communications Marketing Communications Change Communications Executive Communications HR Communications Brand Communications Content Strategy Strategic Communications Employee Experience Digital Employee Experience
Agenda:
Day 1: September 24th 2025 - 09/24/2025
11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome
- Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC
11:10 am - 11:55 am - Supercharging Video Storytelling for Employees in the TikTok Era to Drive Exponential Engagement
- Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC
11:50 am - 12:40 pm - The Podcast Imperative: Why Your Communications Strategy Needs a Mic
- Courtney Reimer, Founder & CEO - Sounds Great
12:40 pm - 1:20 pm - Panel: Measuring What Matters: Proving the Value of Multi-Channel Storytelling
- Moderator: Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC David King, Sr. Manager, Content Development and Internal Communications - BioBridge Global Megan Horst-Hatch, Internal Communications and Employee Engagement Lead - ECHO Incorporated Ashley Preston, Program Manager, Corporate Communication - GM Financial
1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts and Q&A!
Day 2: September 25th 2025 - 09/25/2025
11:00 am - 11:20 am - Chairperson's Networking & Recap.
- Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC
11:20 am - 11:45 am - Navigating the Future: Aligning Employees with Strategic Goals through Modern Leadership Communication
- Gina Judge, EVP, Head of Impact & Engagement Communications, RUTH, Former Vice President, Global Employee Communications - PepsiCo
11:45 am - 12:10 pm - Telling Your Team Member Stories in a Way That Will Boost Engagement and Drive Results
- Glenn Nyback, Internal Communications Specialist - Atlantic Health System
12:10 pm - 12:35 pm - The Write Stuff: Make your Corporate Content Shine
- Anna Spiewak, Senior Content Producer, formerly of Merck & BASF
12:35 pm - 1:15 pm - Panel: Storytelling for All: Empowering Leaders and Teams as Internal Communicators
- Susan Corliss, Senior Director, Global Internal Communications - MKS Inc. Moderator: Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC Lauren Anderson, Internal Communications Manager - Water for People
1:15 pm - 1:30 pm - Q&A and Biggest Take-Aways!
Speakers
Courtney Reimer
Founder & CEO - Sounds Great
Ashley Preston
Program Manager, Corporate Communication - GM Financial
Anna Spiewak
Senior Content Producer, formerly of Merck & BASF
Gina Judge
EVP, Head of Impact & Engagement Communications, RUTH, Former Vice President, Global Employee Communications - PepsiCo
Megan Horst-Hatch
Internal Communications and Employee Engagement Lead - ECHO Incorporated
David King
Sr. Manager, Content Development and Internal Communications - BioBridge Global
Susan Corliss
Senior Director, Global Internal Communications - MKS Inc.
Jordan Berman
Founder & CEO - OFC
Glenn Nyback
Internal Communications Specialist - Atlantic Health System
