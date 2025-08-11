Imparta Releases Fully Agentic AI Sales Enablement Ecosystem



Personalised: i-Coach® AI gets to know each user's role, context, goals, and strengths, and it remembers past discussions. It looks for patterns and delivers deeply tailored coaching, training, insights, methodology-aware roleplays, and more.

Proactive: i-Coach® AI gets in touch to follow up on coaching conversations, driving accountability and results. It proactively suggests ideas to front-line staff and managers alike, to help drive performance. Powerful: i-Coach® AI draws on 1.5 million words of researched best practice across sales, service, and management, to power 20+ agents to perform. It also taps into the organisation's own data sources to deliver expert, adaptive support, coaching, and learning.

Richard Barkey, Founder and CEO of Imparta, commented:

"Imparta was first to market in 2023 with AI coaching powered by sales IP, and we have added multiple AI use-cases since. But the agentic version of i-Coach AI takes everything to the next level. It doesn't just respond; it anticipates. It recalls who you are, what you've accomplished, and what you're aiming to improve.

Our proprietary agents cover everything from call analysis and conversation intelligence to learning curation, adaptive coaching, deal planning, and creative problem-solving. They support front-line managers directly, as well as sales and service teams, and critically, they re-form the connection between analysis and learning that so many platforms break.

We are adding new agents all the time, and I am incredibly excited about the potential to transform commercial results at a global scale".

Megan Andrew, Head of Platform and AI, said:

"Our enterprise clients have been clear that they don't want another AI platform – they already have too many 'islands of AI' that lead to siloed data and a poor user experience.

i-Coach® AI is truly integrated. It connects to your data. It fits into your tech stack as an orchestrator (with text, voice, and video avatar options) and manages multiple vendor agents, or it can work as headless agents within an existing AI ecosystem."

To mark the launch, Imparta will host a series of live webinars and interactive demonstrations starting with sessions taking place on August 28th and September 9th. These sessions will provide insights such as:



How agentic AI differs from other AI models, drives, and tracks performance

The 20 AI agents that your sales team needs, and the 5 types of human agent that make them stick.

The key data integrations that improve AI effectiveness. How to avoid AI silos and create a unified user experience

About Imparta

Imparta is a global leader in performance improvement for Sales, CX and Leadership. Imparta's 25 years of research and experience with leading global organisations allows it to deliver:



The skills to win: Imparta's modern, research-based methodology equips sellers to make sense of each situation, choose the right response, and deliver results based on 180+ best practice skill modules.

Embedded at scale: Imparta's expert designers, consultants and trainers help you assess, develop, coach, and continuously improve sales capabilities at scale, globally, in local language. Powered by agentic AI: i-Coach® AI is an agentic solution that delivers proactive and personalised assessment, learning, coaching and task support for every user, integrated into your AI infrastructure.

Together, these elements allow organisations to assess, develop, coach, practice, and continuously improve sales capabilities at global scale, while tracking results and adjusting as the team and markets evolve. They can be used to plug gaps in sales enablement, or to build an entire enablement solution.

