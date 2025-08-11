SOLUM Launches Electronic Shelf Label Solutions 'Newton A' And 'Newton Core Plus'

SOLUM Newton Core

LONDON, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SOLUM , a global leader in smart retail technology, has officially launched two new Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) solutions, Newton A and Newton Core Plus, across international markets. These new products mark a significant milestone in SOLUM's ongoing mission to deliver a flexible and scalable ESL portfolio for retailers of all sizes and sectors.

Newton A: Affordable Innovation, Designed to Perform

Living up to its name, inspired by“Alpha,” Newton A redefines the entry-level ESL standard. Despite its highly accessible price point, Newton A is equipped with a high-resolution 4-color EPD display, a 7-color intuitive LED indicator, anti-glare coating, and a sleek, slim bezel design. Engineered for durability with a protective window, it ensures stable performance even in demanding store environments. With a battery life of 7 years (based on two updates per day) and support for up to 7 pages of product content, Newton A is optimised for a wide range of retail applications.

Newton Core Plus: Smart, Scalable, and Cost-Efficient

Newton Core Plus is a next-generation ESL solution designed for seamless deployment across both large-format and small-scale retail environments. With a 10x faster update speed compared to conventional models, a 10-year battery life, a 4-colour display, a slim bezel, and a 7-color LED indicator, the Newton Core Plus provides premium functionality in a highly cost-effective format. Available in screen sizes ranging from 1.6 to 7.5 inches, it offers flexible options for full-store digitalisation.

From SOLUM to the World:“ESL Innovation Starts Here.”

With Newton A and Core Plus, SOLUM enhances the accessibility of digital transformation and empowers retailers worldwide with powerful, scalable tools that balance performance and price. The launch reflects SOLUM's commitment to continuous innovation grounded in deep operational understanding and global deployment expertise.

“This dual launch of Newton A and Core Plus is a testament to how SOLUM continues to make innovation part of everyday retail.” Comments Steve Jun, Head of ESL Solution Business Division, SOLUM.“We're not just releasing new products, we're delivering practical tools that help retailers of all sizes start and scale their digital transformation with confidence.”

With over 350 million ESLs installed across more than 50 countries, SOLUM continues to lead the way in retail technology innovation, shaping a smarter, more efficient, and more connected shopping experience worldwide.

SOLUM: The Global No.1 Retail Solution Provider

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

