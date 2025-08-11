(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heineken N.V. reports the progress of transactions under its current share buyback programme Amsterdam, 11 August 2025 - Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) hereby reports transaction details related to the first €750 million tranche of its €1.5 billion share buyback programme as communicated on 12 February 2025. From 4 Aug 2025 up to and including 8 August 2025 a total of 181,207 shares were repurchased on exchange at an average price of € 67.61. During the same period, 181,566 shares were repurchased from Heineken Holding N.V. Up to and including 8 August 2025, a total of 3,586,697 shares were repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of € 272,827,797 (including shares repurchased from Heineken Holding N.V.). Heineken N.V. publishes on a weekly basis, every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback programme on its website:

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

