Conclusion Of First Tranche Of Share Buyback Programme
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|7,190,833
|168.19
|1,209,410,651
|4 August 2025
|45,664
|186.32
|8,508,066
|5 August 2025
|61,521
|186.06
|11,446,400
|6 August 2025
|70,000
|185.21
|12,964,392
|7 August 2025
|25,000
|184.92
|4,622,938
|8 August 2025
|16,536
|184.30
|3,047,515
|Accumulated under the programme
|7,409,554
|168.70
|1,249,999,962
Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 6,507,633 treasury shares corresponding to 3.74% of the total share capital.
The share buyback programme is implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.
For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68
For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89
ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call“placemakers”. In 2024, Group revenue was DKK 83.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit
Attachments
-
ISS announcement - SBB week 33
Appendix_Company_Announcement_NO_46-2025
