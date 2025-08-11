AI-Powered Precision Healthcare: Yidu Tech Builds Scalable Global Health Systems

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Gong Rujing, Founder of Yidu TechBEIJING, CHINA, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yidu Tech, a pioneer in AI Medical, has reaffirmed its decade-long mission to make precision healthcare accessible worldwide. With an expanding global footprint, the company continues to lead with cutting-edge AI applications and standardized data infrastructure that address healthcare disparities.Global healthcare systems often face challenges such as uneven resource allocation and fragmented digital infrastructure. Yidu Tech places data standardization at the core of its strategy. Through internationally recognized clinical terminologies and diagnostic coding, the company developed YiduCore, a unified data architecture that supports interoperability across diverse healthcare systems.To date, YiduCore has processed over 6 billion authorized medical records, built a comprehensive disease knowledge graph, and co-developed 20+ high-value specialized disease datasets with expert clinicians and researchers. On this foundation, Yidu Tech launched an AI-powered Doctor Copilot Workstation that improves access to care and optimizes service delivery. Features such as real-time appointment scheduling, video consultations, and automated responses to common health inquiries reduce unnecessary clinical visits and ease pressure on healthcare professionals.Yidu Tech's global reach includes operations in China, Singapore, Brunei, Japan, and the United States. In Brunei, its overseas joint venture company EVYD partnered with the Ministry of Health to co-develop a nationwide AI-powered platform. This national-level solution integrates disease screening, personalized health assessments, and continuous health management-setting a benchmark for digital health innovation in Southeast Asia.EVYD's success in Brunei highlights the adaptability and scalability of Yidu Tech's intelligent health solutions. The company is now accelerating efforts to co-develop localized AI + Healthcare systems across regions, supporting real-time scientific research and new treatment pathways.“Healthcare is complex, and there's so many solutions that need to be created. We're just lucky to be part of it,” said Yidu Tech's founder and chairwoman Gong Rujing (Gong Yingying).“I really see the gap between different healthcare systems. It is something that needs to be improved and make healthcare more accessible for everyone. I realize that, you know, this is something that I can do.” The company remains committed to collaborative innovation and a more equitable, intelligent healthcare future.Watch the Campaign Live on CBS hereBOILERPLATE (ABOUT THE COMPANY):As a driving force in China's AI-powered healthcare transformation, Yidu Tech (2158) remains committed to its mission: to make precision healthcare accessible to everyone. We are dedicated to delivering professional, efficient, precise, and inclusive AI medical solutions. Powered by our proprietary algorithm engine, YiduCore, known as the "AI Medical Brain”, we have built a "data-algorithm-scenario" flywheel ecosystem that enables efficient innovation and cost-effective, scalable applications of AI technologies across the entire healthcare value chain-spanning healthcare services, pharmaceuticals, insurance, and patients.The core value of AI medical lies in enhancing the quality and efficiency of medical evidence generation. By optimizing the full lifecycle of research, diagnosis, and treatment, we help make healthcare safer, better, and more accessible. Yidu Tech continuously drives improvements in healthcare efficiency and accessibility: empowering healthcare providers with precise and effective decision-making tools; accelerating the path from molecule to patient for life science companies; delivering affordable, personalized care to patients; and supporting public health systems with scientific, data-driven insights. At the heart of all this is a profound respect for each individual life-and a steadfast commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of all.Yidu Tech Official Website:EVYD Official Website:LinkedIn:

