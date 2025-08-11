Realme GT 8 With 6.6 Inch Display And Massive 7,000Mah Battery Set To Launch With GT 8 Pro In October
Realme is preparing to unveil its next flagship lineup-the Realme GT 8 series-in China this October. The series will consist of two devices: the Realme GT 8 and its more premium sibling, the Realme GT 8 Pro.
While earlier leaks mainly focused on the Pro version, fresh reports from Weibo are finally shedding light on the standard GT 8's specifications.
Realme GT 8-Display & Battery
According to the latest leak, the vanilla GT 8 will sport a 6.6-inch flat display, making it more compact than the GT 8 Pro, which is expected to feature a large 6.85-inch 2K OLED panel. Despite the smaller screen, Realme might fit a hefty 7,000mAh battery into the GT 8, which could translate into excellent endurance.
Performance and Software
Both the GT 8 and GT 8 Pro are rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, promising top-tier performance. On the software front, the duo is expected to ship with Realme UI 7 based on Android 16, bringing new features and UI enhancements.
GT 8 Pro-Expected Highlights
For those eyeing the Pro variant, camera upgrades could be a major selling point. Word is that the GT 8 Pro may feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, alongside enhancements like a stronger vibration motor, dual stereo speakers, a metal mid-frame, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.
The GT 8 lineup is anticipated to debut with a refreshed design compared to the current GT 7 series, possibly giving it a more premium feel.
Expected Pricing
Pricing details aren't official yet, but early speculation suggests the GT 8 Pro might see a price bump over its predecessor. For reference, the GT 7 Pro debuted at ₹43,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. Reports point to the GT 8 Pro starting at around 3,999 yuan (roughly ₹48,700).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment