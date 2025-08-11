TEM Securities Lawsuit Filed Against Tempus AI, Inc. Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Tempus AI, Inc. ("Tempus" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TEM ) for violations of securities laws.

Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between August 6, 2024, and May 27, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 12, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: The Complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tempus exaggerated the value of several agreements, including transactions with affiliated entities and internally financed deals. The joint venture between the Company and SoftBank faced the risk of being undermined due to the perception of "round-tripping" funds to fabricate revenue. Additionally, the Company acquired Ambry, which has a reputation for aggressive and potentially unethical business conduct. Based on these circumstances, the Company's public representations were materially false and misleading throughout the class period.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED