A Joint Course With UNIMOT A New Dimension Of Partnership With Franchisees
The programme offers partners the opportunity to participate in the company's future not only as station operators, but also as the company's co-owners. This way, selected franchisees will be able to join the broader UNIMOT business ecosystem, which includes logistics, trading, trade in energy and gas, the renewable energy segment and asphalt production.
“Trust is not a declaration, but a business decision. We not only say“thank you for your cooperation” to our partners. We say:“Come with us and take advantage of what we have built together”. This is another step towards a model in which our partners gain not only operational but also strategic influence,” says Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A.
'A joint course with UNIMOT' is a unique offer on the market to strengthen long-term of relationships with franchisees. It is to build even stronger commitment based on mutual trust, shared responsibility and common goals.
The programme provides for financial support that will allow partners to purchase shares in UNIMOT S.A. – while maintaining transparent rules of participation at the same time. What is more, UNIMOT plans next editions of the programme for partners who meet specific criteria.
The implementation of the first edition of the programme is planned for the end of 2025. The ongoing intensive preparatory work is to implement the appropriate procedural and organisational solutions.
For franchisees, this is an opportunity to deepen their relationship with the brand and actively participate in its development. For the UNIMOT Group, which is developing the AVIA network in Poland, this is a step towards a stable, long-term partnership that strengthens the entire AVIA value chain and supports the Group's further development.
CONTACT:
CONTACT PERSON: Agnieszka Pawelska, press officer
COMPANY: UNIMOT S.A.
PHONE NO.: + 48 695 102 997
E-MAIL: ...
WEBSITE:
Source: UNIMOT S.A.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
