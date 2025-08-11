403
Ukrainian Attacks Target Russian Industrial Zones
(MENAFN) At least three individuals lost their lives as a result of Ukrainian drone assaults that took place overnight in Russia’s Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions, according to Russian officials.
Tula Governor Dmitry Milyaev reported via Telegram late Sunday that "as a result of an air raid on one of the civilian enterprises in Tula, two people were killed," while three others sustained injuries during the incident.
He later added that the assault persisted into the night, although no additional harm to infrastructure or casualties were observed.
In a separate statement on Monday morning, Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin said via Telegram that two industrial zones in his area were the intended targets of a Ukrainian drone operation.
"Their target was our industrial enterprises. Unfortunately, casualties and damage could not be avoided … One employee died on the spot, and two injured were taken to the hospital," he stated.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense issued several announcements throughout the night, asserting that air defense systems had intercepted 66 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in total.
Of those, 12 were reportedly neutralized over the Tula region and two more over Nizhny Novgorod.
Ukrainian officials have not issued any response to the assertions made by Russian authorities.
