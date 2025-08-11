Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|21,390,000
|16.16
|345,580,000
|4 August 2025
|160,000
|18.07
|2,891,200
|5 August 2025
|160,000
|18.17
|2,907,200
|6 August 2025
|150,000
|18.17
|2,725,500
|7 August 2025
|150,000
|18.11
|2,716,500
|8 August 2025
|150,000
|18.22
|2,733,000
|Total, week number 32
|770,000
|18.15
|13,973,400
|Accumulated under the program
|22,160,000
|16.23
|359,553,400
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,405,696 own shares corresponding to 1.82 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
Alm Brand_Share buyback week #32 2025
AS 56 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program
