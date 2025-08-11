Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


2025-08-11 03:31:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 4 August 2025 – 8 August 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 32:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 21,390,000 16.16 345,580,000
4 August 2025 160,000 18.07 2,891,200
5 August 2025 160,000 18.17 2,907,200
6 August 2025 150,000 18.17 2,725,500
7 August 2025 150,000 18.11 2,716,500
8 August 2025 150,000 18.22 2,733,000
Total, week number 32 770,000 18.15 13,973,400
Accumulated under the program 22,160,000 16.23 359,553,400

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,405,696 own shares corresponding to 1.82 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments

  • Alm Brand_Share buyback week #32 2025
  • AS 56 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program

