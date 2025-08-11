EDGX Closes A €2.3M Funding Round To Boost Onboard AI Compute For Satellites
The funding round was co-led by the imec future fund and, with participation from the Flanders Future Tech Fund, managed by the Flemish investment company PMV. EDGX has also attracted further funding from existing investor imec, Europe's top-ranked university-affiliated accelerator.
The EDGX Sterna Computer is a high-performance data processing unit (DPU) powered by NVIDIA technology. It provides the computational performance and AI acceleration needed to run complex algorithms directly in orbit. This capability eliminates the traditional bottleneck of sending massive raw datasets to Earth for processing, enabling satellite operators to deliver faster, more efficient, and data-driven services.
EDGX's Sterna computer is powered by its SpaceFeather software stack, built for autonomous, resilient, and upgradeable satellite operations. It includes a space-hardened Linux OS with full traceability, a dedicated supervisory system for autonomous health monitoring, radiation fault detection and recovery, and an in-orbit application framework for deploying new capabilities post-launch.
Commenting on the news, Nick Destrycker, founder and CEO said: "Customers aren't waiting for flight validation, they're signing now. With a full launch manifest, secured commercial contracts, and our first mission set for Falcon 9, this funding enables us to scale to meet demand for real-time intelligence from space."
Kris Vandenberk, managing partner at imec future fund said: "EDGX represents exactly the kind of transformative infrastructure play we look for. The space industry is hitting a fundamental bottleneck; we're generating massive amounts of data in orbit but still using outdated 'store and forward' architectures. EDGX is solving this by bringing AI-powered edge computing directly into space, enabling satellites to analyse and act on data in real-time rather than waiting for ground processing."
Photo -
Logo -
SOURCE EDGX
