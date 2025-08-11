Argent LNG To Unveil Innovative Phase One Site Layout At Gastech 2025, Showcasing 900-Acre Expansion At Port Fourchon

Port Fourchon is a multi-use coastal port that functions primarily as a land base for multiple offshore energy support service companies.

- Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEOMETAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Argent LNG is set to make a powerful entrance at Gastech 2025, unveiling an innovative new site layout for its flagship 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) export terminal - launching the first phase of development across an expanded 900 acres at Port Fourchon on the Gulf of America.With first LNG deliveries targeted for 2030, Argent LNG is strategically poised to meet skyrocketing global demand for cleaner-burning natural gas while bolstering energy security for U.S. allies. Port Fourchon's unparalleled location delivers the fastest shipping routes to Europe and the Atlantic Basin, slashing delivery times, cutting shipping emissions, and enabling forward-positioned LNG that stabilizes markets and cushions price volatility.“Our Gastech launch marks a pivotal moment,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO of Argent LNG.“We're showcasing how Phase One will rise on 900 acres of expanded Port Fourchon land - a location that, combined with advanced design and deep local expertise, guarantees unmatched reliability and resilience for global energy markets.”Innovative, Low-Emission Tank TechnologyArgent LNG's design blends proven LNG production technology with GTT's cutting-edge tank systems, new to the U.S. market but battle-tested globally. These tanks are engineered to dramatically reduce boil-off gas, slash emissions, and boost operational efficiency - aligning perfectly with Argent LNG's vision for responsible, forward-looking energy infrastructure.“In LNG, it's location, location, location - and Port Fourchon delivers all three,” said Bass.“Inside the port means zero drayage, direct deepwater access, and the fastest routes to key markets. That's not just convenience - it's a critical competitive advantage for reliability, efficiency, and lower emissions.”Louisiana First, From the Ground UpArgent LNG's Louisiana First policy ensures local contractors, suppliers, and workforce form the backbone of the project. Partnering early with Galliano-based Grand Isle Shipyard (GIS), the company leverages generations of Louisiana expertise to de-risk construction while maintaining schedule and budget discipline.This approach will create thousands of jobs across fabrication, engineering, logistics, and support services - while strengthening the long-term economic resilience of Louisiana's coastal parishes.A Strategic Energy Asset for Allied NationsBy forward-positioning LNG at Port Fourchon, Argent LNG mitigates supply disruptions and market vulnerabilities for key international markets across Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and South America. This prime location enables rapid, reliable deployment to countries sharing common security and economic interests with the U.S.Timeline and TechnologyBy integrating cutting-edge solutions from Baker Hughes , Honeywell UOP, ABB, and GTT, Argent LNG combines proven, state-of-the-art technologies to maximize efficiency, reduce emissions, and ensure world-class reliability for a sustainable energy future. Phase One construction is slated to begin in 2027, featuring modern liquefaction and storage technology designed for efficiency and flexibility. The full buildout will deliver 25 MTPA of LNG capacity, cementing the U.S.'s role as a global leader in secure, responsible energy exports.“Energy security starts with smart positioning and smarter design,” Bass added.“Our expanded Port Fourchon site isn't just real estate - it's a launchpad for dependable, efficient, and lower-emission energy supply to the world.”About Argent LNGArgent LNG is a next-generation liquefied natural gas exporter committed to delivering reliable, secure, and responsible American energy to global markets. Leveraging Louisiana's energy heritage and innovation, Argent LNG is building the infrastructure needed to support the energy transition and strengthen global partnerships.

