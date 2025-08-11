GCC HR Tech Market Expected To Rise At 10.26% CAGR During 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The GCC HR tech market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.26% during 2025-2033. The primary driver of the GCC HR Tech Market in 2025 is the region's aggressive digital transformation initiatives, including AI adoption and automation, supported by substantial government and business investments.

Key Highlights



CAGR (2025–2033): 10.26%

Rapid adoption of AI, cloud computing, and freelance management tools amid digital transformation and remote work needs.

Economic diversification, young tech-savvy workforce, and regulatory compliance drive demand for efficient HR automation solutions. Talent Management dominates as the leading segment with 56.17% market share, followed by Payroll and Performance Management.

How Is AI Transforming the HR Tech Market in GCC?



AI is shaking up workforce planning in the GCC, with 63% of UAE and Saudi firms using it to smartly pair employee skills with job needs for smoother operations.

Payroll headaches are easing thanks to AI automation, as 70% of GCC companies rely on it for spot-on compliance and hassle-free employee payments every time.

Keeping staff happy is simpler now with AI tools like chatbots, where 58% of GCC organizations tap predictive analytics to gauge and boost team morale effectively.

UAE's National AI Strategy is supercharging HR tech, letting businesses craft tailored training programs that upskill workers and foster a more dynamic workplace vibe. Talent shortages hit 68% of GCC businesses hard, but AI steps in with efficient recruitment tweaks, helping firms snag and keep top pros without the usual drama.

GCC HR Tech Market Trends and Drivers



Digital Transformation: Rapid adoption of AI and cloud-based HR solutions enhances efficiency and data-driven decision-making.

Automation Demand: 70% of GCC firms invest in HR tech, with RPA streamlining payroll and compliance tasks.

Freelance Economy: Platforms manage 2.25M+ freelancers in Saudi Arabia, supporting contract monitoring and performance tracking.

Compliance Needs: HR tech ensures adherence to evolving labor laws, reducing errors, and handling regional variations. Employee Experience: E-learning, e-recruiting, and hybrid work tools boost engagement and retention in competitive markets.

GCC HR Tech Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Application Insights:



Talent Management

Payroll Management

Performance Management

Workforce Management

Recruitment Others

Type Insights:



Inhouse Outsourced

End Use Industry Insights:



TTH (Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality)

Public Sector

Healthcare

Information Technology

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) Others

Company Size Insights:



Less than 1k Employees

1k-5k Employees Greater than 5k Employees

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in GCC HR Tech Market



August 2025: AI-powered recruitment tools, like HireVue and Paradox, reduce hiring time by 50% for companies like Unilever, using automated resume screening and video interview analysis to enhance efficiency and reduce bias.

July 2025: Cloud-based HR platforms, such as Workday and SAP SuccessFactors, streamline payroll and benefits management, with 80% of global enterprises adopting integrated systems for real-time data synchronization and remote work support. June 2025: Employee experience platforms, like Firstup used by Toyota, engage 80% of frontline workers with mobile-friendly tools for schedules, payslips, and training, boosting retention and workplace connectivity.

