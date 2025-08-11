Connectfsm To Exhibit At Toolfair Coventry With Exclusive 3-Month Free Offer

MENAFN - Pressat) ConnectFSM, the field service management platform built for engineers, will be exhibiting at Toolfair Coventry on 11–12 September at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

ConnectFSM will be showcasing its all-in-one cloud-based platform for job scheduling, quoting, asset management and compliance. Designed specifically for field service teams, the software simplifies day-to-day operations and gives engineers everything they need on site via mobile.

Special Offer: 3 Months Free

Attendees who book a demo at the show will receive three months free when they sign up, a limited-time offer available exclusively at Toolfair Coventry.

Ashley Medway, Managing Director, said:

“We're looking forward to showing business owners and engineers how much time and hassle ConnectFSM can save them. Whether it's job tracking, planned maintenance, or keeping on top of compliance, we've built the system to make life easier in the field.”

Live demonstrations at Stand D39 will feature the latest updates including multi-job invoicing, service schedules, and integrations with systems like Xero, GPS Tracking, and SFG20.

Stand Location: D39

Dates: 11–12 September 2025

Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena

For more information or to pre-book a demo, visit: