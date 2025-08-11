Wavex Secures Investment From Soneium Spark Fund

waveX was selected as the DeFi category winner in the Soneium Spark program, securing an investment to expand globally.

waveX, one of the leading Perpetual DEXs in the Soneium ecosystem, has secured a investment from the Soneium Spark Fund.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Funding will accelerate waveX 's global expansion and strengthen its infrastructure as a next-generation Perpetual DEX in the Soneium ecosystem.waveX, one of the leading Perpetual DEXs in the Soneium ecosystem, has secured a investment from the Soneium Spark Fund. This funding follows waveX's selection as the winner in the Defi category of the Soneium Spark program, reflecting strong recognition of the project's technological innovation and growth potential. The investment amount has not been disclosed.With the vision of“Perpetualizing Everything Worldwide,” waveX enables perpetual trading of a wide range of on-chain and off-chain assets. Users can trade not only cryptocurrencies, but also real-world data, stock market indices, social trends, and more - utilizing features such as long/short positions, price prediction (Predict), liquidity provision (Earn), and zero-slippage token swaps (Swap).This investment will accelerate waveX's advancement in technology, liquidity expansion, and global market presence. A representative from waveX stated,“The support from the Soneium Spark Fund is a powerful driver in solidifying waveX's position as one of the leading Perpetual DEXs in the Soneium network. We will continue to build core infrastructure and contribute meaningfully to the ecosystem through ongoing innovation.”[About waveX]waveX is a next-generation Perpetual DEX selected as the Defi category winner of the Soneium Spark incubation program. Designed for trading not only on-chain assets but also real-world data, stock indices, and social trends in perpetual format, waveX offers users a seamless experience through intuitive UX, fast execution, and diverse incentive mechanisms.[About Soneium Spark Fund]The Soneium Spark Fund is an incubation fund established to support innovative projects within the Soneium ecosystem. Sony Block Solutions Labs is a Web3 and blockchain technology venture created through a collaboration between Sony Group Corporation and Startale Group Pte. Ltd. The fund provides investments to top-performing projects in the Soneium Spark program and supports their growth through capital, technical guidance, marketing collaboration, and partner network integration.

Deokjae Seo

waveX

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.