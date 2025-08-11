Saudi Arabia LED Lights Market Size To Hit SAR 4,364.1 Million By 2033: Key Trends & Outlook

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Saudi Arabia LED lights market size reachedin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. Rising energy efficiency goals and government initiatives for sustainable infrastructure are driving strong demand for LED lights in Saudi Arabia.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): SAR 1,492.9 Million

Forecast (2033): SAR 4,364.1 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 12.03%

Increasing adoption of smart and connected LED lighting solutions is shaping energy-efficient and technologically advanced illumination trends in Saudi Arabia.

Government sustainability targets and cost-saving benefits are propelling widespread adoption of LED lighting across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. Commercial lighting segment dominates the Saudi Arabia LED lights market, driven by rapid urban development and large-scale infrastructure projects.

How Is AI Transforming the LED Lights Market in Saudi Arabia?



Nearly 30% of Saudi Arabia's LED lighting companies now integrate AI to optimize energy use, reducing electricity consumption and costs for commercial and residential clients.

Vision 2030's push for smart cities fuels AI-driven lighting projects, incorporating sensors and adaptive controls that enhance urban safety while trimming energy waste.

Asheil Lighting's new manufacturing hub leverages AI for precision LED production, improving quality and efficiency while generating high-skill jobs locally.

AI-powered predictive maintenance in LED lighting reduces downtime and extends lifespan, saving businesses maintenance expenses and ensuring more reliable infrastructure. Partnerships with global tech firms bring advanced AI algorithms to Saudi LED solutions, enabling smart automation and real-time data analytics for better lighting management.

Saudi Arabia LED Lights Market Trends and Drivers



Growing preference for energy-efficient lighting is driving LED adoption as businesses and households seek to reduce electricity consumption and costs.

Increasing penetration of smart lighting systems supports automation, remote control, and IoT integration, enhancing energy management and user convenience.

Expansion of urban infrastructure projects fuels demand for large-scale LED installations in commercial complexes, public spaces, and transportation hubs.

Rising government sustainability initiatives and regulations encourage the replacement of conventional lighting with eco-friendly LED solutions across all sectors. Advancements in LED technology, including higher luminosity and improved lifespan, make LEDs more appealing for diverse residential and industrial applications.

Saudi Arabia LED Lights Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



LED Panel Lights

LED Downlights

LED Street Lights Others

Breakup by Application:



Commercial

Industrial

Residential Others

Breakup by Import and Domestic Manufacturing:



Import Domestic Manufacturing

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia LED Lights Market



October 2025: The Saudi Smart Lighting Exhibition in Riyadh attracted over 500 exhibitors globally, showcasing innovations in LED technology, intelligent lighting, and sustainable solutions for urban development.

June 2025: Flashnet and Saudi Delta Group launched a smart street lighting network in Jeddah using LoRaWAN technology for enhanced energy efficiency and real-time management of 5,700 controllers. May 2025: Asheil Lighting announced the establishment of a cutting-edge LED manufacturing hub in Shaqraa Industrial City, aiming to boost local production and create skilled jobs.

