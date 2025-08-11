SOC Investors Have Opportunity To Sable Offshore Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The DJS Law Group
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors that it is investigating claims against Sable Offshore Corp. ("Sable" or "the Company") (NYSE: SOC ) for violations of securities laws.
Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's May 21, 2025 secondary public offering (the "SPO") and/or between May 19, 2025 and June 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 26, 2025.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Sable informed investors that oil production along the California coast had resumed, despite the fact that activity was still suspended. Given this discrepancy, the Company's public disclosures were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. Once the actual circumstances came to light, shareholders experienced financial losses.
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
