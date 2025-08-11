Oppo K13 Turbo Launching In India Today Time, Livestream Details & Expected Specs

Oppo K13 Turbo is launching on Monday in India, and this is the first time the brand is bringing its gamer-centric K-series phones to the country. There will probably be two devices in the K13 Turbo series, including a Pro version. Although Oppo has already released a number of K13 series smartphones in India, it is encouraging to see the new Turbo lineup made available there. We will learn more about the new phones and how Oppo intends to price them in India at the launch event on Monday.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series: When & How to Watch Livestream?

Oppo K13 Turbo series India launch is on Monday, August 11 at 12:00 PM IST. Oppo K13 Turbo launch event will be available via its official YouTube page for the livestream.

Peak power needs peak cooling #OPPOK13TurboSeries brings the best of both with an advanced cooling fan, ultra-large VC cooling chamber, and 80W SUPERVOOC, all optimized for full-throttle power on 11th August at 12 PM.#LiveUnstoppable #OPphone #FANtastiK twitter/On1BZgNNIG

Oppo K13 Turbo Series: Expected Specifications & Features

Oppo is making its debut in the Indian market with the Turbo edition of its new K-series phone. An AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and capability for 1.5K resolution is probably going to be included on these upcoming phones. For the K13 smartphones, Oppo ought to be providing the ColorOS 15 version right out of the box, with the goal of introducing further OS updates.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset may be used by the standard K13 Turbo, while the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset may be used by the Turbo Pro. Considering its performance characteristics, we anticipate that it will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage at launch. It is anticipated that the Pro Turbo version would have a cooling chamber and a large active cooling fan.

According to Oppo, this is the first phone in the queue to include a cooling fan to combat the heat you experience when playing games. It has an LED light on the camera ring for alerts and a neon turbo design.

In India, the pricing of the Oppo K13 Turbo may begin at about Rs 27,000 and up to Rs 40,000. The Poco F7, the new OnePlus Nord 5, and even the iQOO Neo 10 models are anticipated to be competitors of the gadget.