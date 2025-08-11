Trump-Putin Summit To Produce More Dread Than Hope

MENAFN - Asia Times) It will be the moment Ukraine and its European supporters have been hoping for, but also one they have been dreading.

The summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, which the White House and Kremlin have said will take place in Alaska on August 15, in theory, represents the best chance this year that America could put real pressure on Russia to stop its war on Ukraine.

But, sadly and much more likely, it also represents the worst danger that Putin could sweet-talk Trump into selling out Ukraine's legitimate interests.

Like Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, the leaders of France, Germany, Britain and Italy have not been invited to the summit, as superpowers prefer to talk to each other alone, rather as if they own the world.

But all the Europeans must make sure that their influence is present, firmly in the minds of both the Russian and the American presidents. And they will need to make it clear that a Putin-Trump deal over Ukraine without Ukraine's or its European neighbors' consent will be no deal at all.

The prospects are not good. The latest demands made by Russia during lower-level talks with Ukraine in June left the two sides impossibly far apart. Those included Russia's demand that Ukraine should be“demilitarized”, that there should be no foreign armies involved in policing a ceasefire or protecting Ukraine, and that Russia should gain all the lands in eastern Ukraine that it has claimed, including areas it has failed to conquer.

For Putin to abandon those demands in talks with Trump would represent a major climbdown - yet that climbdown is exactly what is needed if peace is ever to be achieved.

As we have seen with tariffs, Trump's normal negotiating technique is to make bold demands and loud threats, in the hope that his opponents will be intimidated, allowing a deal to be struck somewhere Trump sees as being favorable to him.

Yet for Russia, his technique has been neither bold nor loud. So far, it has not seemed at all designed to intimidate Putin into making compromises. This may be because he loves dictators like Putin more than he does democratically elected leaders.

But it is also because in this case he is negotiating over lands, interests and above all people that are somebody else's, not his. So his definition of“success” seems to pay little heed to the interests of Ukraine or its public opinion.

This is illustrated by the fact that the few threats Trump has made towards Putin have been uncharacteristically vague and not terribly threatening.