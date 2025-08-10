Siton Mining Launches XRP Cloud Mining Contracts, Earn Daily Passive XRP Income With Your Smartphone
|MiningEquipment
|Contract Amount
|Net income
|Total net profit
|Novice Contract
|$100
|$8
|$108($100 + $8)
|iPollo V1
|$500
|$30
|$530($500 + $30)
|WhatsMiner M60S+
|$1000
|$131
|$1131
|JASMINER X16-PE
|$3,000
|$625.5
|$3625.5
|Jasminer X44-Q
|$9800
|$4051.32
|$13851.32
|WhatsMiner M66S
|$50000
|$31675
|$81675
About Siton Mining
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, Siton Mining is a global cloud mining platform committed to innovation and environmental protection. We strive to create a secure, efficient, environmentally friendly, and geographically independent smart mining ecosystem, breaking the high barriers to entry and costs of traditional crypto mining. This allows more users to participate in the digital economy in a new way and easily realize the growth dividends of digital assets.
We firmly believe that the value of XRP lies not only in price appreciation, but also in generating and maintaining stable returns. With Siton Mining, your XRP will no longer be“dormant” but will automatically generate income for you every day, truly realizing asset appreciation.
Visit or download the official app to easily start your XRP earning journey.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.
