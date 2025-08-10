Al Zarqa Educational And Investment Company Grants Scholarship To Top Tawjihi Student

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Aug 10 (Petra) – Al Zarqa Educational and Investment Company has pledged to fulfill the dream of a family from Zarqa governorate by granting their high-achieving daughter in the General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) a full scholarship to complete her university studies at Zarqa University, in a gesture reflecting the university's commitment to supporting academic excellence and encouraging outstanding students.The company announced the initiative during a live morning radio program in a phone call with the student's father.The move comes in recognition of the student's exceptional academic performance and that of her siblings all quadruplets who achieved high marks in the 2025 Tawjihi results. It also aligns with the company's vision and mission to serve the community, support education and strengthen the role of national institutions in empowering Jordanian youth and opening new horizons for them to pursue their academic and professional paths.The student's father expressed his gratitude to the company and Zarqa University for the generous initiative, saying it would ease the financial burden of tuition fees, especially since all four siblings had excelled in the exams. He described the gesture as a humanitarian act that supports the family and motivates its children to maintain their academic excellence.Al Zarqa Educational and Investment Company, through its educational institutions Zarqa University, Zarqa Technical College, and Zarqa University Schools and Kindergartens has consistently launched leading educational and humanitarian initiatives targeting outstanding students across Jordan, offering academic and financial support to enable them to pursue higher education and achieve their ambitions.The company also supports community development projects, sponsors cultural and research activities, and implements training and awareness programs to enhance Jordanian youth's skills and prepare them for the labor market.Zarqa University and Zarqa Technical College offer competitive and incentive-based tuition discounts to support the local community and make education more accessible, affirming their belief that investing in education is an investment in the nation's future and that the private sector is a key partner in driving social progress and sustainable development.