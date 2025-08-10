Kenya Upset Morocco 1-0 To Edge Towards CHAN Quarters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Nairobi: Debutants Kenya moved close to the quarter-finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morocco on Sunday.

The victory took Kenya to seven points at the top of Group B which also involves Angola, DR Congo and Zambia.

Kenya, playing with 10 men, were the better side against the North Africans, who came into the game on an unbeaten run stretching to 14 matches.

Roared on by the capacity crowd in the Kasarani stadium, Harambee Stars pinned Morocco into their own half from the start.

Morocco's goalkeeper #1 El Mehdi Al Harrar (2nd L) punts the ball during a corner in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) group stage football match between Kenya and Morocco at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, on August 10, 2025. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)

Morocco midfielder Ayoub Mouloua was forced off with an elbow injury in the 21st minute.

Morocco's Bouchaib Arrassi became the first player to go into the referee's book for a hard tackle on Ryan Ogam as the midfield battle intensified.

Ogam, who turns out for Tusker in the Kenyan league, scored the lone goal in the 42nd minute with a rebound that rolled into the back of the net.

The only blemish for the victors came when Chrispine Erambo was sent off for a tough tackle on Moroccan forward Anas El Mahraoui just before the break.

Erambo becomes the second Kenyan player to be red carded in the tournament after team-mate Marvin Nabwire was sent off in the previous match against Angola.

Elsewhere, joint co-hosts Tanzania became the first team to book their place in the quarter-finals on Saturday when they pipped Madagascar 2-1 at Dar es Salaam's Mkapa national stadium.

The home side seized control in the Group B clash as Clement Mzize scored twice in the first 20 minutes. Mika Razafimahatana pulled one back for Madagascar in the 34th minute.

Tanzania topped the group with a maximum nine points and will face the Group A runners-up in the quarter-finals at home on August 22.

Mauritania moved into second spot when they beat Central African Republic 1-0.

A goal from Ahmed El Moctar in the ninth minute settled the match and ended Mauritania's goal drought in the tournament.