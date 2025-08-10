UAE: Over 60 Jobs Open As Wynn Al Marjan Finalises Food And Beverage Partners

Wynn Al Marjan, an integrated gaming resort set to open in Ras Al Khaimah, has finalised its food and beverage partners as it fast approaches its opening in 2027.

A joint venture between the US-based casino and hotel operator Wynn Resorts and RAK Hospitality Holding, the construction of the 70-storey Wynn Al Marjan has reached the 61st floor as the construction team is completing one floor per week.

Recommended For You Schools to courts: Dubai expects new AI icons to be used across sectors

“We are making progress towards the completion of our Wynn Al Marjan Island project in the UAE, where we are pouring the sixty-first floor of the tower, having finalised key food and beverage partnerships, and agreed to key terms with a number of high-profile retail tenants,” said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The $3.9 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island will have nearly two dozen restaurants, lounges and bars, as well as a nightclub and beach club. Guests will enjoy a luxury shopping promenade and a signature Wynn spa and salon. There will be an extensive 39,000 square foot poolscape adjacent to the beach. The 145,000 square-foot meetings and events centre will include outdoor event terraces and lawns. The theatre and a new resident show are also being created specifically for Marjan Island.

The resort will have 1,542 rooms and suites.

Dh213.6m contribution

During the second quarter of 2025, the US company contributed $58.2 million (Dh213.6 million) of cash to the 40 per cent-owned joint venture that is constructing the Wynn Al Marjan Island development in the UAE, bringing its life-to-date cash contributions to the project to $741.1 million (Dh2.71 billion).

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, Wynn Resorts invested $121.1 million, including $109.5 million of cash contributions, in the joint venture that is constructing Wynn Al Marjan Island.

“We estimate our remaining 40 per cent pro-rata share of the required equity for the construction of the Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort is between $600 million and $675 million, inclusive of capitalised interest, fees, and certain improvements. Wynn Al Marjan Island is currently expected to open in 2027,” it said in its quarterly report.

In February 2025, Wynn Al Marjan Island entered into a facility agreement for a $2.4 billion loan to finance the development of the project.

Jobs at Wynn Al Marjan

The integrated gaming resort Marjan Wynn Al Marjan will create at least 7,500 jobs across various sections of the iconic hotel.

In an interview with Khaleej Times in April 2025, Michael Weaver, chief communication officer at Wynn Resorts, said the firm had 80 employees and plans to have around 300 by the end of the year.

He revealed that the bulk of hiring such room attendants, restaurant workers, bartenders, etc, will start about September next year, about six months before it opens in March 2027.“In total, more than 7,500 employees will be recruited.”

The group is on a hiring spree ahead of opening in 2027, recruiting for various positions.

As of Saturday, it has 63 jobs listed on its website, the roles including engineers, K9 security manager, nightlife marketing executive, director of weddings and events, director of VIP services for F&B, IT analyst, vice-president for casino marketing, managers for accounts payable, general ledger and employee relations, talent acquisition onboarder, director of special events, qualified professionals for casual and fine dining, administrative assistant, housekeeping team leader, director of front office and many others.