Semiconductor Fluid Conveyance Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$2.9 Billion In 2030, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiconductor fluid conveyance market size was valued at US$1.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global semiconductor fluid conveyance market , which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.

Click here to get a free sample of the report: #form

Market Statistics

Market Size in 2023 US$1.9 Billion Market Size in 2030 US$2.9 Billion Growth (CAGR) 7.3% during 2024-2030 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2030 US$17.16 Billion Leading Type Hoses & Tubes Leading Core Material Type PTFE Leading Diameter Type <1 inch Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Semiconductor Fluid Conveyance Market:

The global semiconductor fluid conveyance market is segmented based on type, core material type, diameter type, and region.

Based on Type –



The market is segmented into Hoses & Tubes and Pipes. Hoses & Tubes are the dominant fluid conveyance and are expected to maintain their lead during the forecast period . Hoses & Tubes are flexible compared to pipes and can easily fit into cramped areas and complicated pathways in equipment, making them ideal for dynamic and compact environments. Hoses & Tubes are designed to handle the transport of fluids at high pressures and elevated temperatures without degradation, providing reliable performance in critical applications such as etching, cleaning, and wafer production. Pipes are mainly used for transferring ultrapure water in semiconductor manufacturing. Ultrapure water is used for cleaning and rinsing silicon wafers and equipment used in semiconductor fabrication.



Based on the Core Material Type –



The market is segmented into PTFE, Stainless Steel, PFA, PVDF, and Others. PTFE is projected to hold the dominant position of the market during the forecast period . PTFE has excellent resistance to the chemicals utilized in the semiconductor manufacturing process, such as strong acids, bases, solvents, and gases. Ultra-high purity, thermal stability, low dielectric constant, flexibility, durability and longevity, and resistance to UV and radiation are some other properties of PTFE that make it a preferred material for fluid conveyance in semiconductor manufacturing. Stainless steel is likely to remain the second dominant material type during the forecast period owing to its high mechanical strength, thermal stability, corrosion resistance, pressure resistance, durability, and compatibility with harsh environmental conditions.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–



Asia-Pacific has the presence of leading semiconductor manufacturers, such as Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), SK Hynix, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC). These players drive the demand for fluid conveyance products for chip production in the region. Increase in investment in semiconductor manufacturing in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan; an increase in government support and investments; growing technological advancements; and an efficient supply chain are other key factors driving the region's market.

Likewise, North America (the second largest region) also experiences significant demand due to the presence of major semiconductor fabricators, including Intel Corporation, GlobalFoundries, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.



Semiconductor Fluid Conveyance Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



Increasing semiconductor equipment demand, rising demand for high-yield semiconductor chips across industries, and growing investment in semiconductor infrastructure. The requirement to comply with ISO and IEST regulations, the requirement of ultra-cleanroom environments that require high-performance material, and an increase in demand for ultrapure water.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Semiconductor Fluid Conveyance Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:



Parker Hannifin Corporation

Georg Fischer Piping System

Swagelok

Dockweiler AG

AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH Titeflex US Hose



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Semiconductor Fluid Conveyance Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - ...



Related Reports:

Semiconductor Piping Systems Market

Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market



Also Read Our Newly Published Reports on GlobeNewswire:

Aerospace 3D Printing Market

Medical Nonwoven Market



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

CONTACT: Stratview Research Visit : Mail Us : ... Call Us : +1-313-307-4176