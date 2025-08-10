Dama Development Unveils Rawasin Compound In New Sohag, Expanding Presence In Upper Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Dama Development has officially opened a new branch in Sohag City, marking a significant milestone in its expansion into Upper Egypt. During the inauguration ceremony, the company also unveiled its latest project, the Rawasin Compound in New Sohag City.

Taher Abu Raqam, Chairperson of Dama Development, explained that the new branch is part of the company's strategic plan to expand its presence in Upper Egypt. The move aligns with the state's vision for developing new cities and promoting sustainable urban growth in the region.

“The opening of our new branch and the launch of Rawasin Compound reflect our commitment to sustainable investment in Upper Egypt. We believe in the future potential of new cities like New Sohag, and we aim to contribute to their growth through high-quality, integrated urban developments,” said Abu Raqam.

The Rawasin Compound features modern architectural designs and offers a variety of residential units, along with commercial areas and service facilities to ensure maximum convenience and comfort for residents. The development is designed with a focus on quality, functionality, and accessibility.

The compound is being built on a plot of land divided into two distinct zones: a residential area consisting of six buildings and a commercial and service area integrated within the site to meet the everyday needs of residents. This design ensures a seamless blend of living, working, and leisure spaces, all within close reach.

Mohamed Abu Okail, Vice Chairperson of Dama Development, emphasized that Rawasin Compound was carefully designed to cater to the needs of a diverse range of homeowners, while respecting local cultural values and climate considerations. The development also prioritizes privacy and comfort.

Each building in the compound is equipped with two spacious elevators, designed to accommodate individuals with disabilities. Additionally, the buildings are designed to serve only four units per floor, reducing congestion and improving circulation efficiency. The basement level includes an underground parking garage, ensuring ample parking space while benefiting from excellent natural lighting and ventilation.

The Rawasin Compound is part of Dama Development's long-term strategy to support the growth of New Sohag City and contribute to the region's urban transformation.