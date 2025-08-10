403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kilow Launches Saudi Arabia's First Integrated Health Marketplace For Weight Loss
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Kilow, Saudi Arabia's leading digital health and weight loss platform, is proud to announce the official launch of Kilow Marketplace: a first-of-its-kind platform that brings together medical tools, lab testing, nutritional supplements, medications, and fitness essentials – all in one place to support users across every stage of their wellness journey.
Kilow Marketplace marks a strategic milestone in Kilow's vision to provide a medically guided and fully integrated ecosystem for healthy, sustainable weight loss, especially for users on GLP-1 treatments such as Ozempic or Mounjaro. “We're not just offering products, we're building a smarter, more holistic experience around health. The marketplace connects users directly with the resources they need to succeed,” said Fahad Al Essa, Founder and CEO of Kilow. Marketplace Highlights:
Kilow Marketplace marks a strategic milestone in Kilow's vision to provide a medically guided and fully integrated ecosystem for healthy, sustainable weight loss, especially for users on GLP-1 treatments such as Ozempic or Mounjaro. “We're not just offering products, we're building a smarter, more holistic experience around health. The marketplace connects users directly with the resources they need to succeed,” said Fahad Al Essa, Founder and CEO of Kilow. Marketplace Highlights:
-
Initial partnerships with Bioniq and a growing list of certified labs and healthy nutrition providers.
Organized experience: Medications, Labs, Supplements, Fitness Gear.
Fully integrated with the Kilow app and user flow.
Opportunities for local suppliers to directly reach high-intent health consumers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment