Kilow Launches Saudi Arabia's First Integrated Health Marketplace For Weight Loss

2025-08-10 12:00:20
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Kilow, Saudi Arabia's leading digital health and weight loss platform, is proud to announce the official launch of Kilow Marketplace: a first-of-its-kind platform that brings together medical tools, lab testing, nutritional supplements, medications, and fitness essentials – all in one place to support users across every stage of their wellness journey.


Kilow Marketplace marks a strategic milestone in Kilow's vision to provide a medically guided and fully integrated ecosystem for healthy, sustainable weight loss, especially for users on GLP-1 treatments such as Ozempic or Mounjaro.

“We're not just offering products, we're building a smarter, more holistic experience around health. The marketplace connects users directly with the resources they need to succeed,” said Fahad Al Essa, Founder and CEO of Kilow. Marketplace Highlights:
  • Initial partnerships with Bioniq and a growing list of certified labs and healthy nutrition providers.
  • Organized experience: Medications, Labs, Supplements, Fitness Gear.
  • Fully integrated with the Kilow app and user flow.
  • Opportunities for local suppliers to directly reach high-intent health consumers.

Kilow invites investors, health brands, and suppliers to join the platform and be part of transforming the health landscape in Saudi Arabia.

