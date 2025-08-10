Abu Dhabi Chamber Supports Al Dhafra's Business Growth Through Direct SME Outreach

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi –August 2025: As part of its ongoing commitment to inclusive growth and regional business empowerment, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ADCCI – Al Dhafra Branch conducted field visits to a selected group of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Al Dhafra region.

This outreach initiative reflects the Chamber's drive to elevate private sector businesses in all regions of the emirate, in alignment with its 2025–2028 roadmap focused on market expansion, ecosystem building, and regional inclusivity to strengthen the emirate's private sector landscape. The guides Abu Dhabi Chamber's efforts to provide key market insights, improve access to investment opportunities, and accelerate capacity building that contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's economy.

Al Dhafra region demonstrated a vibrant diversity of entrepreneurial talent across sectors including hospitality, retail, and cultural heritage enterprises. The Chamber's engagement team identified seven development opportunities within the business environment in the Al Dhafra region.

Led by ADCCI's engagement team, the delegation visited five companies in the retail, tourism, and manufacturing sectors, including Western Hotel in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Walk, La Belle Chocolates & Flowers, and Al Ghahwa Al Arabiya and Dumo Bakery. The visits aimed to spotlight their success stories, deepen understanding of operational challenges, and identify opportunities for collaboration to promote sustainable business growth.

“A thriving private sector across all regions is central to Abu Dhabi's broader economic vision,” said His Excellency Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber.“The Chamber's strategic role as a key partner in economic development and a driver of competitiveness and sustainable growth means we stand shoulder to shoulder with the business community, sharing its ambitions and providing the tools and resources to scale and succeed. Initiatives like this reaffirm our commitment to listening to business needs, delivering tailored support, and fostering resilient growth at every level.”

During the visits, SME owners engaged in open dialogue with Chamber representatives, providing insights on regional customer demand, operational barriers, and the potential for digital and commercial scalability. Insights gained will inform ADCCI's efforts to design more effective policies and services that empower businesses across all Abu Dhabi's regions. The Chamber will continue to implement similar visits across Abu Dhabi, ensuring that all SMEs receive the institutional support necessary to prosper and advance the emirate's diversified and resilient economy.